Choi Tae Joon Discharged from Military; Park Shin Hye's Boyfriend Shines in 'So I Married The Anti-Fan'

Actor Choi Tae Joon has completed his military service. He was officially discharged from duties on May 18. His agency Santa Claus Entertainment has confirmed the news of his discharge. The actor had enlisted into military on August 1, 2019, as a public service worker as he had received Grade 4 in the physical test due to health issues.

Usually when actors enlist for military, their fans don't get to see the star on the screen for at least two years. Then, even after discharge it takes a while before finalizing the new project. But this is not the case for Suspicious Partner actor Choi Tae Joon. Because the drama also starring Choi Tae Joon and Girl's Generation's Choi Soo Young, So I Married The Anti-Fan is currently airing on Naver TV.

'So I Married The Anti-Fan'

The drama is also being aired simultaneously on V Live and global platforms iQIYI, Viki and Amazon Prime Video in Japan. However, the drama was filmed in August 2018, much before Choi Tae Joon enlisted for military. But due to production issues, the drama was not aired till recently.

In the drama So I Married The Anti-Fan, Choi Tae Joon plays the role of Hoo Joon, a world-famous superstar. He is a soft-hearted person who carries the pain of his first love. Choi Soo Young plays Lee Geun Young, a magazine reporter who becomes Joon's "No.1 Anti-fan" after her life is ruined because of him.

Choi Tae Joon – Park Shin Hye Relationship

With military discharge, Choi Tae Joon will meet his girlfriend actress Park Shin Hye after a gap of nearly two years. The couple is said to be dating since 2017 and are still going strong. The couple was spotted vacationing overseas in April 2017. But their respective agencies rubbished the rumors and said that Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon were were close friends. The couple finally confirmed their relationship in 2018.

When Choi Tae Joon enlisted for military in 2019, there were rumors that the couple had broken up. But in an interview in June 2020, Park Shin Hye assured that it has been nice being in a relationship with Choi Tae Joon and that they were together. "It wasn't our intention to go public with our relationship then, but it happened and it's been nice. We're still going strong," Park Shin Hye had said.

Choi Tae Joon debuted with SBS drama Piano in 2001 and Park Shin Hye debuted with the drama Stairway to Heaven in 2003. Shin Hye had played a cameo role in drama The King of Dramas, starring Choi Tae Joon in 2012. Apart from this, the couple has not acted together in a drama. But both are aumni of Chung Ang University.