Did Jill Biden Spread 'Love' in UK While Taking a Pot Shot at Melania Trump's 'I Don't Care' Jacket?

Dr Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, stirred a hornet's nest with her 'Love' jacket, with many social media users suggesting that it was a dig at Melania Trump. Jill accompanied her husband US President Joe Biden for the G-7 Summit being held in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

The upcoming summit slated to be held over the weekend will see the presence of leaders from the seven countries Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., after a gap of two years.

'We're Bringing Love From America'- Dr Jill Biden

Ahead of the summit, Bidens met the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his newly wed wife Carrie for an outing. The FLOTUS paired her polka-dot Brandon Maxwell dress with a black Zadig & Voltaire blazer, which had a studded appliqués on the back that read, "LOVE."

Later speaking with the press, on being asked about the reason behind the choice of her clothing, Jill said, "Well, I think that we're bringing love from America."

"This is a global conference and we're trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that's important right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic," added Jill.

Netizens Recall Melania Trump's 'I Don't Care' Jacket

However, the jacket soon brought back the memories of the former FLOTUS' infamous "I Don't Care' jacket. In June 2018, Melania visited a Texas-based detention center to meet migrant children forcefully separated from their families at the Mexican border, following Trump's immigration policies.

Melania was seen wearing an olive Zara jacket that read "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" on the back. Her attire was deemed to be highly insensitive and inappropriate in the context of her visit. The controversy became so big that Donald Trump came to his wife's defence. In a tweet, the US president wrote: "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" written on the back of Melania's jacket referred to fake news media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"

"FIRST LADY BURIES TRUMP'S WIFE WITH WARDROBE SELECTION The fashion choice was seen as a jab at former First Lady Melania Trump, who once raised eyebrows by visiting the U.S.- Mexico border, in a jacket that stated "I Don't Really Care, Do U?" wrote a Twitter user.

"Trolling Melania Trump is just one of the many reasons I love our awesome #FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden. I love the love jacket she wore in England today!!" wrote another.