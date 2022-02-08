Did Donald Trump Steal Furniture From White House? Theory After NARA Retrieves 15 Boxes of WH Records From Mar-a-Lago

After months-long efforts, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), was finally able to recover 15 boxes of White House records from the possession of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The documents along with other WH items were retrieved from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

According to NARA, the presidential records and other items were recovered last month following discussions with Trump's representatives in 2021.

Documents Included 'Love Letters' From Kim Jong Un

The Washington Post reported that the documents retrieved from Trump's Florida property included important records of communication including letters addressed to Trump from his predecessor, former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The documents also included Trump's self-described "love letters" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The outlet reported that by possessing the boxes of records at Mar-a-Lago, Trump violated the Presidential Records Act.

According to the Presidential Records Act, memos, notes, letters, emails, faxes and other written correspondence related to the president's official duties must be handed to the National Archives for preservation. Hence, the documents retrieved at Trump's property should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end his presidency in January 2021.

The New York Times reported Trump's infamous map, which was drawn to show the track of Hurricane Dorian Sharpie using a Sharpie marker in 2019, was also recovered.

Twitter Trolls Trump For 'Stealing' WH Stuff

Soon after the reports of 'recovery' emerged, several social media users accused the former President of stealing WH furniture too. Though none of the reports mention Trump taking away the WH furniture with him, the same was being speculated on Twitter.

"Trump said the White House was a dump. Yet he stole furniture from the White House and brought it to Mar A Largo. White House staff should have counted the towels, pillow cases, knick knacks, silverware...anything not nailed down. Don the Con is his name for a reason," tweeted a user.

"I bet Trump was planning on using the White House furniture he stole in his Trump Tower on Moscow," wrote another.

"Trump stole furniture from the White House. What kind of loser steals furniture?" opined a user as other said, "Furniture? I figured Melania stole that painting she was trying to auction, and of course Trump took 15 boxes of "mementos", but furniture?"