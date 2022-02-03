Who is Irvin Cartagena? Video Shows Michael K Williams Buying Drugs From Dealer on a Sidewalk Hours Before His Death

Michael K Williams, who was found dead from a drug overdose in his apartment, was caught buying the fentanyl-laced heroin from a drug dealer on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The video was captured on a security camera.

The Wire star's body was found surrounded by drug paraphernalia by a family member who haven't heard from the actor from several days.

Four Charged in the Overdose Death of Williams

Earlier, it was reported that the actor's death due to an alleged drug overdose initiated the criminal investigation against the person who sold drugs to the actor.

ABC News reported that the authorities have charged four men were charged in the actor's death due to drug overdose. The alleged accused were members of the drug distribution network which supplied a fatal cocktail of drugs to the deceased star.

Those charged include Those charged include Irvin Cartagena, Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci. The authorities have charged Cartagena with directly causing the actor's death.

The video shows, Cartagena handing the drugs directly to Williams on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

According to the court documents, Williams talked with the group, and one of the people placed his hand on the actor's shoulder in an apparent gesture of recognition. Cartagena then walked around a row of trash cans, retrieved a plastic bag and handed it to the actor. The outlet reported that the police used data from Williams' mobile and license plate readers to track his movement hours before his death.

Cartagena Was Also Known as 'Green Eyes'

The 39-year-old Brooklyn man's street name was 'Green Eyes'. New York Post reported that Cartagena was caught at the same Williamsburg corner in August 2020 and hit with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Cartagena, who was released without bail under state's bail reform law, was arrested again on drug sale charges on February 10, for allegedly selling $40 in heroin.

Speaking to The Post, a law enforcement source said, "He pled it all out to nothing and he's back on the street. Ten days after pleading out to a violation he's back to selling. The NYPD treats these cases the same â€” we were after him. We locked him up twice." Cartagena was arrested in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Terming overdose deaths a "public health crisis", U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who announced the charges, said "And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don't care about who you are or what you've accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy."