Did Diddy Get Liam Payne Killed? Bizarre Conspiracy Theory Floats Online as Social Media Sleuths Weigh in on One Direction Star's Death

Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs get Liam Payne killed? Did Diddy have a role to play in Payne's death? Bizarre conspiracy theories have surfaced just hours after Payne's fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, linking his death to a 'fearful' encounter with troubled hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Resurfaced footage from a 2017 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" shows the One Direction star recounting how the rapper had "the most evil laugh" and made him uncomfortable by lingering during a handshake. Payne fell from his hotel balcony under the influence of drugs and alcohol, which is the official cause of death of the One Direction star.

Bizarre Conspiracy Theory

To the amusement of fellow show guests David Walliams and Salma Hayek, Payne recalled meeting Jay-Z at the same celebrity event. He said, "I went over and thought, who's the easy target in this scenario, who's the one you go to say hello, and I'm thinking, 'I saw him [Diddy] in Getting To The Greek, I'm gonna go over there and say hello to him'."

As he approached and shook his hand, Payne remembers that Diddy let out an "evil laugh" and held onto his hand for what felt like "the longest handshake ever."

Payne continued: "The worst of it then happened. There was a whole thing with Jay-Z and I went to lean in to speak to him, but you can't lean in to Jay-Z, you're not allowed to lean in.

"His bodyguard just shoved me like this and I went flying across the room. I was like, right, I'm just going to sit over here with Ellie Goulding. It was a very awkward moment."

Following the pop star's death, social media sleuths have speculated that this encounter could hold more meaning, especially as Diddy faces trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, a case that has shaken the music world.

On Wednesday, Payne tragically fell 45 feet from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Detectives confirmed they found various substances in the hotel room, suggesting prior alcohol and drug use, and are continuing to investigate the details surrounding his death.

Argentina's prosecutor's office said on Thursday that they are considering whether Payne was 'semi-conscious or completely unconscious' when the incident occurred.

Baseless Claims

As investigators keep digging into the events, some social media users have floated wild theories suggesting a link between the singer's death and his earlier interaction with Diddy.

One user wrote: "Liam Payne was put off considerably when he met Diddy for the first time. Liam is now dead. I don't think that is coincidental. Just putting that out there..."

Another fan shared a video of Payne's appearance on the show and said: "Liam talking about P. Diddy, they soon shut him down."

A third wrote: "Isn't it funny how this video was circulating last week online and now he's dead."

Some users speculated, without offering proof, that Payne might have been called as a witness in Diddy's upcoming trial.

A preliminary report on the pop star's death said that "all signs" point to Payne being alone at the time of his death.

The prosecutor's office revealed that forensic reports found no injuries indicating foul play, and the autopsy results align with a fall from a significant height. However, authorities are still investigating the 'potential involvement of others' in the events leading up to his death.