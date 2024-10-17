Liam Payne, Former One Direction Member, Dies at 31 Following Balcony Fall in Argentina 

Liam Payne, a former member of the British boy band One Direction, has died aged 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday (October 16). According to the local authorities, the English pop singer met his demise after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam Payne was a member of the British pop band One Direction along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. He was found dead after falling from the third floor of Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires near Palermo neighborhood, Sistema de Atencion Medica de Emergencia said in a statement to Telemundo.

SAME, the emergency services agency, said local officials from the 14B Police Station went to the hotel on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call from the emergency department "about an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol". Although the 911 call reported that alcohol or drugs could be involved, the agency did not say it could be the same.

Alberto Crescenti, the director of emergency services in Buenos Aires, confirmed the demise of Payne through an official statement to local media, per Todo Noticias and La Nacion. According to the police officials, the English pop singer's fall from the hotel balcony resulted in "severe injuries" and might have died at the scene, The Associated Press reported.