Liam Payne Cause of Death Revealed by Police after Singer Plunged from Hotel Balcony as Shocking Photos Emerge

One Direction star Liam Payne suffered a fractured skull and died instantly from "severe injuries" after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina, medical officials announced on Thursday as they revealed his cause of death. Police believe Payne was also under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his death.

First responders rushed to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires after receiving an urgent call from the distressed manager late Wednesday. However, there was nothing they could do to save him, according to Alberto Crescenti, the chief of Buenos Aires emergency services. The One Direction was reportedly acting "erratically" before tragically falling to his death.

Fractured Skull, Died Instantly

"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life," the top medic said, according to La Nacion.

"Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.

"The team could do absolutely nothing. There was no resuscitation because it was confirmed that he had died. The whole body had very serious injuries," he added.

The cause of death for the 31-year-old Brit emerged shortly after an emergency call made by the hotel manager was released, revealing the unsettling moments leading up to the singer's tragic fall—indicating that Payne was "putting his life at risk."

"Hello, good morning. I just called and my line got disconnected. I'm calling [from] the CasaSur hotel in Palermo, Costa Rica 6032," the manager could be heard saying in Spanish in the audio.

Singer Damaged Hotel Room Before Death

The manager, identified as "Esteban," said that Payne was vandalizing his hotel room and was under the influence of "drugs and alcohol."

"Well, we have a guest who is drunk on drugs and alcohol. And, well, he's... When he's conscious, he's breaking up the whole room. And, well, we need you to send someone, please," the manager told the dispatcher.

Police later confirmed that they were called to the hotel after receiving reports of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

Photos from inside Payne's hotel room have surfaced online, revealing the scene of chaos. The room appeared to be in disarray, with several personal items strewn around.

The images show a smashed laptop in the hotel lobby and powdery substances scattered across surfaces, fueling speculation about possible drug use.

Upon their arrival, officers found Payne's body in the hotel's inner courtyard after the manager reported hearing a loud sound coming from that area.

Officials stated that the singer's body has since been sent for an autopsy.