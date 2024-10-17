Maya Henry: Liam Payne's Ex Accused Him of 'Obsessive Contact' and Issued Cease and Desist Two Days Before One Direction Star's Death

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, alleged that the former One Direction star was "weaponizing" his fans against her just two days before his death. In a cease and desist letter delivered to the late singer by Henry's attorneys, she accused Payne of repeatedly contacting her and obsessively contacting her friends and family, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The former One Direction star, 31, fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Palmero hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday. A source told the outlet that Henry is deeply shocked by his death. Payne's body was found in the hotel's inner courtyard, where law enforcement pronounced him dead.

Legal Action Days Before Death

"Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information," Henry's lawyers told the Daily Mail. The couple had an on-and-off relationship for three years and got engaged in 2020. However, they ended their relationship nearly a year later in 2021.

In a TikTok video posted on October 6, Henry revealed concerning details about Payne's alleged behavior.

"Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's gonna come from," Henry said.

"He'll create new iCloud accounts to message me – it's always a new damn iCloud account. Every time I see one pop up on my phone I'm like, 'here we f–kng go again.'"

"Also, he will email me... not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is this normal behavior to you?"

She added, "He's the one that is constantly doing weird s–t, and also might I add, he literally said the reason he has all these people on his damn Snapchat, which he has had for years apparently, and messages, is he preys on One Direction fans because they're loyal to him."

Shortly after Henry and Payne called off their engagement, Payne admitted that he was to blame for the deterioration of their relationship.

"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," Payne said on Stephen Bartlett's Diary Of A CEO podcast in 2021.

"That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point."

He added, "That's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being. I can honestly say I feel better out of it.

"I didn't feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both."

Tragic Ending

Payne died on Wednesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He allegedly fell from the balcony of the CasaSur Palermo hotel, where he was staying. Local media reports indicate that Liam "had been behaving erratically in the hotel lobby and smashed his laptop" before he "had to be taken back to his room."

According to audio obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry, police received a call from a hotel employee urgently asking for help with an intoxicated guest. "When he is conscious he is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone," the worker said.

Emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti said that Liam sustained "severe injuries after falling from the third floor into an internal courtyard."

"We verified his identity using the passport he had," he said. Crescenti told the Argentine newspaper Clarin that "the team saw that he apparently had a fracture at the base of the skull."

His body was taken to a local morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Unverified images have since surfaced online, allegedly showing Liam's hotel room in disarray, with one photo showing a broken television screen.

On Wednesday night, emotional fans embraced one another as they gathered and lit candles outside the hotel where Liam's body was discovered. One woman was seen sitting on the pavement with her head resting between her knees.

Liam had traveled to the Latin American country earlier this month to attend a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan.