Did Blackpink Jennie Really Throw Covid-19 Norms to Wind? Here's The Truth

A few photos shared by Blackpink's Jennie on her social media account had triggered rumours of her breaking social distancing guidelines. A section of people was quick to criticise her without even knowing the truth, but now it has been confirmed that the 25-year old has not broken Covid-19 norms to the wind.
Two days ago, Jennie had posted a few pictures of her with her friends on Instagram. She was at an arboretum in Gyeonggi Province. In the snaps, it was revealed that more they had over seven icecreams which triggered the speculations of the Blackpink star breaking the social distancing norms.
Her haters did not lose the opportunity to criticise her, but the truth is that she did not break the guidelines. She had gone to a studio to shoot a YouTube video. Since not more than five people can gather at one location during the business visit, the speculations of her breaking the norms have been put to rest.
The fans have also expressed their displeasure for targeting her with false news. Check out their select-few tweets registering their unhappiness:
Italian Influencer Accused of Plagiarising Blackpink's Video
Chiari Nasti, an Italian influencer, is facing the allegation of plagiarising Blackpink's 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' music video. The fans of the Blinks found similarities between the two videos.
From costumes to settings, props to scenes in the video, Chiari Nasti is alleged to have taken inspiration from 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' music video. Be it an oversized chessboard or the white outfit with shopping bags in the behind-the-scenes, there were some resemblances between the two videos.