Did Blackpink Jennie Really Throw Covid-19 Norms to Wind? Here's The Truth

A few photos shared by Blackpink's Jennie on her social media account had triggered rumours of her breaking social distancing guidelines. A section of people was quick to criticise her without even knowing the truth, but now it has been confirmed that the 25-year old has not broken Covid-19 norms to the wind.

Two days ago, Jennie had posted a few pictures of her with her friends on Instagram. She was at an arboretum in Gyeonggi Province. In the snaps, it was revealed that more they had over seven icecreams which triggered the speculations of the Blackpink star breaking the social distancing norms.

Her haters did not lose the opportunity to criticise her, but the truth is that she did not break the guidelines. She had gone to a studio to shoot a YouTube video. Since not more than five people can gather at one location during the business visit, the speculations of her breaking the norms have been put to rest.

The fans have also expressed their displeasure for targeting her with false news. Check out their select-few tweets registering their unhappiness:

chingusky: Before anyone here drag Jennie for no reason, JENNIE did not broke the social distancing guidelines. She was there to film her youtube content. Moonchild:: This girl will breath and still get attacked #JJK1_IS_COMING @CookiesKook97

pretty sure its for her work or youtube content? like leave this girl alone. she cnnt even did her own work now without people misleading what she's doing for money. i'm pity her Madison☆°: People always quick to drag celebrities for breaking social distancing rules when we do it as well. But my girl didn't break it tho. And these idols are human too- no one's perfect people

#JENNIE #JennieKim Last month, Jennie and her team members from Blackpink had come under attack from netizens for failing to wear mask in a group photo. After the completion of their first online concert, the girls had shared the photos with the staff. Not one member was seen wearing a mask, which raised eyebrows.

Italian Influencer Accused of Plagiarising Blackpink's Video

Chiari Nasti, an Italian influencer, is facing the allegation of plagiarising Blackpink's 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' music video. The fans of the Blinks found similarities between the two videos.

From costumes to settings, props to scenes in the video, Chiari Nasti is alleged to have taken inspiration from 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' music video. Be it an oversized chessboard or the white outfit with shopping bags in the behind-the-scenes, there were some resemblances between the two videos.