Blackpink's Lisa Beats Jennie to Become Most Searched Female K-Pop Singer in 2021

Blackpink's Lisa has occupied the top place in the list of Most Searched Female K-Pop Singer in the first quarter of 2021. She has beaten her group members like Jennie, Rose and Jisoo.

Lisa Beats Jennie by Narrow Margin

Lisa has landed in the top position with an average total index of 39 in Google Trends (Worldwide). She earned the numero uno position by beating her Blackpink member Jennie by a narrow margin.

Jennie has secured an average total index of 38 in the Google Trends (Worldwide) to become the second Most Searched Female K-Pop Singer in the first three months of 2021. Whereas IU has landed in third place by garnering an average total index of 33.

The next two places have again gone to the Blackpink members – Rose and Jisoo. They have got 26 and 23 average indexes, respectively.

Lisa Set to Enter 50-Million Mark on Instagram

The 24-year old is just inches away from crossing 50-million followers on Instagram. Currently, she has 49.7 million followers on the photo-sharing site with 675 posts. In the last 24 hours, she got over 90K followers.

Lisa on Weibo and YouTube

Lisa has also left her imprint on Weibo with 8.5 million followers from 107 posts, so far. Whereas on YouTube, she enjoys 6.53 million subscribers.

In addition to these platforms, Lisa is also popular on the video-streaming app Mubeat. She has over two lakh followers on this app while Jennie has 2.37 lakh followers. Rose and Jisoo have 1.92 lakh and 1.61 lakh followers, respectively.

Lisa's Pictorials Harper Bazaar China Removed

Lisa had appeared on the cover page of Harper Bazaar China magazine for April 2021 edition. Her pictures from the social media sites in China were taken down. Since she endorses Adidas, which has boycotted the cotton made in China alleged for human rights violation in the Uygur Autonomous Region through exploitation and forced labour, her pictures were reportedly removed.

It is not just Adidas alone, many companies that include Nike and H&M have stopped sourcing cotton from China.