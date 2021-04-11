Brave Girls Unseats Blackpink from Top Place; WISN Pushes Down TWICE to 6th Place in March Girl Group Ranking

Blackpink has lost its numero uno position in the list of monthly girl group brand reputation ranking. The four-member group is unseated from the top place by none other than Brave Girls.

Brave Girls' Staggering Rise

Yes, Brave Girls has occupied the top position with a brand index reputation of 5,363,544, a staggering 50.82 increase compared to the previous month. Last month, it had secured a brand index value of 3672760. 'Rollin', 'climb back up', and 'army president' are the highly-ranked keywords associated with the group. And some of the highly-ranked related terms include 'climb back up', 'release' and 'advertise'.

Blackpink is pushed down to second place after being on the top for the last few months. It has got a brand index 4,582,891, a 24.78 percent increase in its score compared to March 2021. Last month, the girl group had scored 3,556,213.

The Top 5

With a brand index score of 2,842,835, WJSN has landed in third place. Whereas Oh My Girl is in the fourth position with a brand index score of 2,079,474. Compared to the previous month, the girl group's score has substantially dipped. In March, it had scored 2,507,360.

TWICE, which was in sixth place in March, has landed in the fifth position with a brand index score of 2,029,597. In the previous month, it secured 1,896,108.

IZ*ONE, which was in third place in March, is pushed down to sixth place with a brand index score of 1,963,079. However, its ranking dropped despite scoring better numbers this month compared to March (1,816,108).

MAMAMOO (1,807,910), Red Velvet (1,703,441), GFRIEND (1,602,431) and Weeekly (1,393,978).

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.

Top 30 List

1) Brave Girls

2) BLACKPINK

3) WJSN

4) Oh My Girl

5) TWICE

6) IZ*ONE

7) MAMAMOO

8) Red Velvet

9) GFRIEND

10) Weeekly

11) (G)I-DLE

12) ITZY

13) Girls' Generation

14) Lovelyz

15) Apink

16) PURPLE KISS

17) STELLAR

18) LABOUM

19) STAYC

20) LOONA

21) Dreamcatcher

22) aespa

23) After School

24) woo!ah!

25) DIA

26) ELRIS

27) EXID

28) MOMOLAND

29) Rocket Punch

30) fromis_9