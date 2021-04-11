Brave Girls Unseats Blackpink from Top Place; WISN Pushes Down TWICE to 6th Place in March Girl Group Ranking

Blackpink has lost its numero uno position in the list of monthly girl group brand reputation ranking. The four-member group is unseated from the top place by none other than Brave Girls.
Brave Girls' Staggering Rise
Yes, Brave Girls has occupied the top position with a brand index reputation of 5,363,544, a staggering 50.82 increase compared to the previous month. Last month, it had secured a brand index value of 3672760. 'Rollin', 'climb back up', and 'army president' are the highly-ranked keywords associated with the group. And some of the highly-ranked related terms include 'climb back up', 'release' and 'advertise'.
Blackpink is pushed down to second place after being on the top for the last few months. It has got a brand index 4,582,891, a 24.78 percent increase in its score compared to March 2021. Last month, the girl group had scored 3,556,213.
The Top 5
With a brand index score of 2,842,835, WJSN has landed in third place. Whereas Oh My Girl is in the fourth position with a brand index score of 2,079,474. Compared to the previous month, the girl group's score has substantially dipped. In March, it had scored 2,507,360.
TWICE, which was in sixth place in March, has landed in the fifth position with a brand index score of 2,029,597. In the previous month, it secured 1,896,108.
IZ*ONE, which was in third place in March, is pushed down to sixth place with a brand index score of 1,963,079. However, its ranking dropped despite scoring better numbers this month compared to March (1,816,108).
MAMAMOO (1,807,910), Red Velvet (1,703,441), GFRIEND (1,602,431) and Weeekly (1,393,978).
The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.
Top 30 List
1) Brave Girls
2) BLACKPINK
3) WJSN
4) Oh My Girl
5) TWICE
6) IZ*ONE
7) MAMAMOO
8) Red Velvet
9) GFRIEND
10) Weeekly
11) (G)I-DLE
12) ITZY
13) Girls' Generation
14) Lovelyz
15) Apink
16) PURPLE KISS
17) STELLAR
18) LABOUM
19) STAYC
20) LOONA
21) Dreamcatcher
22) aespa
23) After School
24) woo!ah!
25) DIA
26) ELRIS
27) EXID
28) MOMOLAND
29) Rocket Punch
30) fromis_9