Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man after he confronted him for not wearing a facemask at a restaurant and later followed him to his car. In the incident which took place on Sunday night, the man who berated Wheeler has been identified as Cary Randall Cadonau, an heir to Alpenrose Dairy.

Wheeler, along with former Mayor Sam Adams, was confronted outside the McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery & Public House on Southwest Sunset Boulevard, as per the reports.

Wheeler Feared He Would Contract COVID-19

Claiming that he took the extreme action after becoming imminently concerned for his personal safety, Wheeler described the man as a "middle-aged white male," who appeared to be recording the mayor with his cellphone.

The New York Times reported that Wheeler told the officials that the man had been "photographing" him while he was eating inside a tented area of the restaurant.

"He accused me of sitting in a restaurant without a mask. I informed him the current Covid regulations allow people to take their mask off for the purpose of eating and drinking," Wheeler was quoted in the report.

After coming out of the restaurant Wheeler walked to his car, the man followed him and kept recording, according to the report. "He came closer. He had no face mask on and got within a foot or two of my face while he was videoing me," Wheeler said.

The report further stated that Wheeler told the man to "back off" before warning him and using the pepper spray. "He made a comment like, 'I can't believe you just pepper sprayed me,'" Wheeler told the police.

Who is Cary Randall Cadonau?

Oregon Live reported that the man who was pepper-sprayed by Wheeler is Cary Randall Cadonau, a partner at a local law firm. The outlet, while citing an updated police report, stated that Cadonau was identified after he returned to the pub on Monday seeking security video footage and a copy of Wheeler's restaurant bill.

The manager declined to provide those but Cadonau gave him his full name and contact information, according to the police report.

Oregon Live described Cadonau as a a partner at Brownstein Rask, a prominent midsize law firm in downtown Portland. His practice includes real estate law, personal injury and criminal defense, according to the firm's website. (Brownstein Rask LLP), it reported further.

Speaking to the police officer, Cadonau said that he believed Wheeler should be held "accountable" for the incident. "I asked him multiple times if he wanted to talk about the incident, share his video footage or provide his side of the story, but he respectfully declined to say anymore," wrote Officer Matt Miller in the report.

Speaking to The Oregonian/OregonLive, Mara Woloshin, who is representing Cadonau, said that she will review the video Cadonau captured on Cadonau's phone. "There's a lot I don't know at this point. Both Ted Wheeler and Cary are longtime Southwest Portland residents. Both come from old families. This isn't two boys in a playground. These are grownups, we hope," Woloshin said.