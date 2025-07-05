Devastating Texas River Flood Kills at Least 24 With 2 Dozen Girls at Christian Summer Camp Missing as Identities od Some Begin to Emerge

At least 24 people have been killed, and dozens are feared missing after devastating floods swept through a county in Texas. Twenty-three people are missing from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, after the Guadalupe River overflowed, rising as much as 30 feet above its normal level, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at a news conference.

Authorities have not yet shared the names of those killed, and officials warn that the final death toll could surge substantially as the floodwaters begin to recede. The identities of some of the missing have begun to emerge as heartbroken families share photos of their loved ones, hoping for news about where they might be.

Swept to Their Death

"That does not mean they've been lost. They could be in a tree. They could be out of communication. We're praying for all those missing to be found alive," Patrick said. The all-girls overnight camp was evacuated during the night after the area was drenched with up to 10 inches of rain, but some campers were unable to make it out in time.

"There's still several people unaccounted for right now, at this point, but we're working really hard. And we're going to continue. This is probably going to be a couple of day process," Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha warned.

Several cabins in the al-girls camp were reportedly flooded, while others were swept away entirely, and nearby roads were heavily damaged or washed out.

Some of the children have been found but remain stranded, while an estimated 23 out of the 750 campers at Camp Mystic are still missing, according to Patrick.

He added that around 500 rescue workers and 18 helicopters are currently searching the region for survivors. Earlier on Friday, the state also sent in 40 helicopters, 12 drones, and nine specialized dive and rescue teams to help with the efforts.

"I want all of you to know we will do everything humanly possible. Twenty-four-seven, looking at every tree, turning over every rock, whatever it takes — if your child is one of those truly missing and not just out of touch — to find your daughter," Patrick vowed.

Parents Waiting Impatiently

Camp staff emailed families to inform them about the tragedy, noting that the camp had lost electricity, running water, and internet access. "If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for," said the horrifying email, obtained by KSAT.

"We are working with search and rescue currently. The highway has washed away so we are struggling to get more help."

Camp Mystic is a Christian summer camp for girls aged 7 to 17, located in Hunt.

Patrick advised parents to avoid rushing to the camp due to hazardous conditions but assured them that buses would transport the rescued girls to reunite with their families as soon as they are found.

Children at other nearby camps were also accounted for. Camp La Junta, an all-boys camp near the same lake when the flooding began, shared on Instagram that all its campers were "safe and accounted for."

However, Patrick admitted that some of the missing children may be among the young victims found during the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Several bodies, both adults and children, were found on Friday—some inside vehicles and others carried away by the river.

State authorities have not released an official death count, as the numbers are expected to change as more missing people are located.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, at least six deaths have been confirmed so far.