How Did Michael Madsen Die? 'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' Star Found Dead Aged 67 at His Malibu Home

Michael Madsen, best known for his roles in "Kill Bill" and "Reservoir Dogs", has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 67. The iconic actor was found unresponsive at his Malibu home early Thursday morning, according to 4 Los Angeles. Sheriff's deputies arrived at the Los Angeles County home after receiving a 911 call earlier on Thursday morning.

Madsen was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death remains unclear, but his manager, Ron Smith, told the outlet in an email that Madsen had died from cardiac arrest. However, there is no official confirmation on the cause of his death. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners.

Unexpected Death

The statement from his manager, Smith, read, "In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.

"Madsen was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

The statement also didn't give a cause of death.

Madsen was best known for his frequent collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino, appearing in several of his films, including "Reservoir Dogs" (1992), "Kill Bill: Volume 2" (2004), "The Hateful Eight" (2015), and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019).

He is survived by his five children. His son Hudson tragically died by suicide in 2021 at the age of 26. Madsen's life changed completely following the devastating incident.

Living With a Shock

Madsen was married to Georganne LaPiere—half-sister of singer and actress Cher—from 1984 to 1988. He also had a daughter, Jessica, with Dana Mechling.

From 1991 to 1995, he was married to Jeannine Bisignano, with whom he had two sons, Christian and Max.

In 1996, Madsen married DeAnna Morgan, and the couple had three sons together: Luke, Kalvin, and Hudson.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners ever since news of the actor's death broke.