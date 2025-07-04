Who Was Sophia Hutchins? Caitlyn Jenner's Longtime Friend and Manger Killed Aged 29 in Horror ATV Crash in Malibu

Sophia Hutchins, a longtime friend of Caitlyn Jenner, has died at the age of 29 after a horror ATV crash near Jenner's Malibu home. Hutchins — who had been working as Jenner's manager since 2017 — died in a tragic accident on the morning of Wednesday, July 2, after her ATV struck the bumper of a moving vehicle.

According to sources, the impact forced the ATV to veer off the road, sending both the vehicle and Hutchins tumbling 350 feet down into a ravine. Emergency responders reportedly pronounced Hutchins dead at the scene. The two occupants of the car that was hit by Hutchins and the ATV did not suffer any injuries.

Dead in No Time

As of now, it remains unclear whether Jenner witnessed the crash or if she was even present at her Malibu home at the time of the deadly crash on Wednesday. Hutchins had been Jenner's closest friend for more than ten years, after the Olympic icon, 75, came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

Like Jenner, Hutchins was also transgender and often credited the former athlete—father of six—as her motivation to come out during her college years.

In 2017, Hutchins moved into Jenner's $3.5 million Malibu home and took over as her manager, a position previously held by Jenner's ex-wife Kris Jenner, 69, following their divorce in 2015.

Hutchins frequently appeared on Jenner's E! reality show "I Am Cait", a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" spin-off that documented Jenner's headline-making transition.

Although the show only aired for two seasons, it offered viewers a rare look into the unconventional lifestyle shared by Jenner and Hutchins.

Despite living together, Hutchins told The New York Times that she and Jenner were "never romantically involved," a statement both have consistently maintained over the years.

"I don't feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to," she sternly told the outlet at the time.

Friends Forever

Hutchins was last seen publicly with Jenner in April 2024, when she joined her at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. Like Jenner, Hutchins was an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

In 2023, she had the chance to meet Trump in person. She shared a smiling photo of herself standing next to him in front of an American flag, captioned: " The energy, passion, and commitment for our movement to Save America has never been greater! We will never give up."

Although little is publicly known about Hutchins' early years, she was attending the prestigious Pepperdine University when she first met Jenner.

In a 2016 interview with her college newspaper, Hutchins revealed that Jenner had been a major influence on her decision to transition. She said watching Jenner's groundbreaking 20/20 interview about her own gender transition made the journey feel much more real and attainable.

Speaking on her own transition at the time, Hutchins said: "I've always had the question of, 'Do I want to transition from male to female?' I never thought a lot about doing it until I got into college because I was able to break away from my family and started to establish my own identity.

"College gave me the time to deal with a lot of issues that had always been there."

Hutchins successfully completed her studies and earned a Bachelor's degree in economics and finance, graduating in 2018, all while managing Jenner's career full-time.