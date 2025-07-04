Motorcyclist Dragged Down Ravine, Mauled to Death by Bear While Riding Through Romania's Carpathian Mountains

A motorcyclist was mauled to death by a bear attack on Thursday while traveling along the scenic Transfăgărășan road in Romania's Carpathian Mountains, according to emergency service officials.

The victim was reportedly dragged down a ravine by the bear, and authorities have not yet released the motorcyclist's identity. The incident marks the latest in a string of bear-related fatalities in Romania, which is home to the European Union's largest brown bear population.

A recent multi-year DNA study estimates the country's bear population at between 10,000 and 13,000. Managing this growing number has become a challenge for authorities, particularly in mountain regions frequented by both residents and tourists.

Police and emergency responders were alerted by tourists who witnessed the attack in Argeș County. Over the past two decades, nearly 30 people have been killed by bears in Romania, according to the environment ministry. Bear sightings are common, and attacks on both humans and livestock are regularly reported in local media.

In response to rising encounters, Romania's parliament last year doubled the annual bear hunting quota to 481 in an effort to control the population and remove bears that have become used to urban environments.

Wildlife experts point to habitat loss due to construction, deforestation, and climate change as key drivers of increased human-bear conflict. Additionally, bears are often drawn to garbage dumps and food waste near city edges.

Experts have criticized authorities for failing to implement more effective prevention measures, such as electric fencing and improved waste management, to reduce the risk of such encounters.