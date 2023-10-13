Destined With You Ending Explained, Episode 16 (Finale) Recap, Review

Destined With You ending revealed details about the ill-fated relationship between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. Episode 16 took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster ride as it followed the onscreen couple. People in Korea watched the finale on TV. International K-drama fans watched the last chapter with subtitles from various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The final episode of this fantasy romance drama focussed on the struggles of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu as they tried to get their happy ending. The mini-series picked up from where it left off in the penultimate episode and featured Lee Hong Jo under Na Joong Beom's custody. The civil servant found herself inside a cave when she regained consciousness. She looked around and saw the gardener getting ready for some rituals.

The civil servant knew about the gardener's evil plan. She took the bait to trap him. During a heated argument with her abductor, the victim said Oh U Ram's grandfather, Oh Sam Sik, confessed everything. So, she came prepared to deal with the various challenges. The gardener did not lose his confidence even after hearing her revelation. He executed his plan until the civil servant unexpectedly attacked him.

However, the civil servant could not hide for long. During an attempt to attack her abductor, she got caught. He tied her tightly and waited for the red moon to rise to do some rituals. When the gardener saw the red moon, he forced the civil servant to drink poison and get ready for a soul marriage with him to be together in the next life.

The Rescue Mission

In the meantime, Jang Shin Yu and the police officers looked for Lee Hong Jo everywhere in the mountain. It took some time for the police officers and Jang Shin Yu to track the civil servant and her abductor. When they reached, the gardener forced the civil servant to drink a bottle of poison. She was lying unconscious when they found her in the mountain. The police officers immediately arrested the culprit, and the lawyer took his girlfriend to hospital. Lee Hong Jo and her boyfriend reunited again and enjoyed their dating life.

The finale of Destined With You also focussed on the Onju Mountain development project. Jang Shin Yu nearly lost hope in the case when Kwon Jae Kyung reached out to help him. He became a whistle-blower and exposed the wrongdoings of Mayor Yoon Hak Young. Meanwhile, Yoon Na Yeon paid the price for her evil doings. Her high school friend released the details of her school bullying.

When things became calm for Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo, the lawyer's parents announced they were getting ready to welcome a baby girl. The drama also featured the wedding ceremony of Gong Seo Gu and Ma Eun Yeong in the last chapter.