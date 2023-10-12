Destined with You Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Destined with You episode 16 will air on JTBC on Thursday (October 12) at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the fate of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu, who went through various ups and downs to get their happy ending. People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Story

The story begins after a young, handsome, intelligent lawyer named Jang Shin Yoo gets entangled in a series of unexpected events because of a terrifying curse. His life changes after he meets an outgoing civil servant named Lee Hong Jo. Although Lee Hong Jo has a good job, looks, and personality to attract men, she is unpopular among them.

Jang Shin Yu starts working as a lawyer in Onju City to stay near Lee Hong Jo after knowing she could set him free. Lee Hong Jo finds a wooden box with forbidden documents inside a temple at Onju Mountain. Jang Shin Yu believes the spells inside the box could help him break the curse.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Destined with You Episode 16:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Spoilers

The final chapter of this fantasy romance drama will focus on the various challenges of the onscreen couple. Jang Shin Yu will do everything to protect his lover. Na Joong Beom abducted her for his hidden motive. With just a few hours left for the finale, the viewers are curious about what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

"Please stay tuned until the very end to find out whether Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu will be able to protect their love, which has reblossomed once again," the producers teased.

Screenwriter No Ji Sul penned the script for this mini-series. Director Nam Ki Hoon helmed the drama.