British modelling sensation Demi Rose is a stunner. The 25-year-old model has left millions of fans awestruck with her latest social media update, in which she is seen rocking a zebra-print monokini. The eye-popping picture has garnered much attention on her official social media handle, racking up more than 400,000 views within a short span of time since it was uploaded. Demi, who is known to have dated famous rapper Tyga, is one of the most followed models on Instagram. Her sizzling Instagram posts often go viral on the internet.

This isn't the first time Demi Rose is making heads turn on her social media page. Earlier, in several posts, the diva left fans' hearts racing in tiny hot outfits. Her sultry bikini pictures on the internet have grabbed much attention. Demi loves to flaunt her assets and perky derriere in her modelling photoshoots. The British model has made a huge fanbase on Instagram. With nearly 15 million people following her on Instagram alone, Demi Rose has won hearts with her hot photos and videos on social media.

Demi Rose Dating Life

Demi has been very secretive when it comes to her personal life. She has kept her private life away from social media. Most of her Instagram and other social media updates are about her work and modelling gigs. She was once dating Kylie Jenner's ex-beau Tyga, the famous American rapper. However, they separated after a short period due to some unknown reasons. Demi then started seeing DJ Chris Martinez. Both were in a relationship for almost two years. However, in October 2019 Demi revealed to the media that she and her boyfriend Chris have parted ways. Demi is now single and happy focusing on her modelling career.

Check out the latest picture of British model Demi Rose here: