Joe Biden has left no stone unturned in the race for the White House. While the Black Lives movement has created a huge buzz among the people leading to protests across America, Biden is all set to make a strong political statement with his new campaign, and has tapped singers Ludacris, Monica, Jermaine Dupri and Jeezy to record 'Get Out The Vote' advertisements focusing on Black voters in the battleground states.

"It is really really important to make sure people don't sit at home," American rapper Dupri told The Hollywood Reporter. "There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting period," he added. The length of the ads will be about 60 seconds and will run on radio and on digital in key battleground states, making an earnest appeal to listeners or viewers to vote in the upcoming US elections.

In one of the ads, Ludacris said: "If you've been out marching in these streets, exercise your rights. You now need to exercise your right to vote." Apart from trying to get the attention of Black people to vote, the campaign has also been expanding its 'Shop Talk' discussion series, which aims to address the challenges faced by Black men across the country. Dupri, actor Terrence J and Don Cheadle are among the participants in the discussion series invited by the Panelists.

Actor Terrence J said that if there wasn't a pandemic situation, the campaign would be in barbershops across the country. He said that they would have gone out in public talking to people and touching people's hands to deliver the dialogue. Terrence J told THR that the dialogues, the campaign put together, are the next best thing and it's incredible for him.

"The campaign is focused on meeting voters where they are with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' message to build back better," said the campaign's director of strategic communications Kamau Marshall. He further added that these events and new GOTV advertisements with various influencers are a way to reach a critical audience of Black voters that they are hoping to turn out in the upcoming election.