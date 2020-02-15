British beauty Demi Rose sent the temperature soaring this Valentine's Day by posing in a red lingerie set. The buxom beauty posted several pictures on her Instagram page that left viewers stunned.

Putting her jaw-dropping curves on display, the curvaceous lass sported a red latex corset top which was tied up on the back. She paired the corset with elbow length gloves and a matching pair of barely there thongs. She wore red buckles around her thighs and held on to a red rose.

Demi entices her fans with her smouldering looks

Wearing a full make-up with heavy tones of eyeshadow, thick eyelashes, blush, highlighted cheeks and dark pink colored lipstick, Demi posted a couple of pictures in various poses. She left her dark brown hair open with side parting as they fell softly on her shoulders

In the first set of pictures, captioned, "Not your Valentine", the model flaunted her well-toned butt cheeks as she held on to her rose with both hands below her booty, while looking straight into the camera.

In the second shot, focusing on her front profile, Demi seductively held the rose close to her chin as she showed off her well endowed curves in a plunging corset. She placed her right leg over the left one, thus showing off her toned hips and legs.

Demi doesn't need any excuse to dress up

In the second post of the day, Demi wore the same outfit as she struck pose after pose showing off her smouldering figure. She captioned the second post of the day: "Roses are red, violets are blue, any excuse to dress up, wbu?" The pictures were taken in London.

The posts have already cross over 2.5 million likes within an hour of being uploaded. Demi boasts 13 million followers on Instagram.

The fans were quick to comment on her post. "You look fantastic," wrote a fan. "I wanna look this good," wrote another. "My Dream girl," said a user. "I skip a beat, I swear," said a die-hard fan of Demi.

Just a week ago, Demi had posted a topless picture apparently taken during a cleansing session in Tulum Quintanaroo, Mexico. She had captioned the picture: "Cleansing"