The founder, as well as the first Great Khan and Emperor of the Mongol Empire Genghis Khan, came to power by uniting many of the nomadic tribes of Northeast Asia. Original name Temüjin, Genghis Khan was one of the most famous conquerors of history.

Great Khan, who was a great ruler as well as a military genius and political statesman, ruled the Mongol Empire from 1206 until his death in 1227 CE. But the reason behind his demise became debatable as a biographer claimed that there are two competing theories about Genghis Khan's death.

The Mongol Emperor and Khal Drogo

The superhit HBO TV series, Game of Thrones, which had won several awards till 2018 has been inspired by many historical events. As reported by BBC, there is one character in the drama series, Khal Drogo who showed similarities with Genghis Khan.

It should be noted that as per the history records, in 1219 at In Central Asia Genghis Khan and his Mongol riders won the city of Otrar after a five-month siege. It is believed that the Mongol Emperor killed the city's governor by having molten silver poured into his eyes and ears. This incident reminds the scene where instead of liquid silver, Dothraki ruler Khal Drogo dumps molten gold onto Targaryen's head.

Genghis Khan's wife and children

While comparing the fictional character Khal Drogo with real-life Mongol Emperor it should be mentioned that just like the TV series character, Genghis Khan's demise also came anticlimactically. But yes, the real-life emperor did not marry a woman like Khaleesi, who was the mother of Dragons, who was known as Daenerys.

It should be mentioned that as per a study, researchers found that up to 16 million men, half a percent of the world's male population, were genetic descendants of Genghis Khan, who was first married at age 16 but took many other wives and mistresses during his lifetime.

During his teenage years, rival clans abducted both he and his young wife and Genghis Khan, who is claimed to be responsible for the deaths of as many as 40 million people, spent time as a slave before making a daring escape. However, his first wife, Borte, gave birth to four sons who became heirs to the dynasty.

The mystery around Genghis Khan's death

But among all the puzzles surrounding Genghis Khan's, perhaps the most famous concern was how his life had ended. As per a biographer Brenda Lange, the emperor died in 1227 from injuries sustained in a fall from a horse, which is again similar to what happened with Khal Drogo's demise.

Lange also mentioned about another theory which suggested a list that includes malaria to an arrow wound in the knee. Some historic accounts also claimed that he was murdered while trying to force himself on a Chinese princess. However, it should be mentioned that on his deathbed, the emperor bade his sons to "wipe the Xi Xiaoff the face of the earth."

As per the legends, Genghis Khan's funeral procession slaughtered everyone they came in contact with during their journey and then repeatedly rode the horses over the emperor's grave to conceal it. Even though historians and experts believe that his tomb is most likely on or around a Mongolian mountain called Burkhan Khaldun, till this date the exact location is a mystery.