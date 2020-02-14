The unstoppable Miley Cyrus is once again challenging Instagram's community guidelines after she posted a series of pictures, one of which shows her nipple popping out of her top. The wardrobe malfunction happened as Miley was photographed while coming out of the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week runway show, where she walked the ramp for the designer.

Miley's isn't ashamed of her nip slip

Unashamed of the wardrobe malfunction, the 27-year-old went ahead to post the pictures on her Instagram page. She captioned the post: "Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon."

Dressed in a black and white halter top and black pants paired with red boots, the singer was out following a surprise appearance on the ramp for Marc Jacobs during the New York Fashion Week in New York.

Miley had shared with her fans a clip of the show in which she wore black pants coupled with a matching bra top. She held a zebra print jacket as she took a walk down the ramp. She had captioned the video: "Included @marcjacobs."

Miley- A Rulebreaker?

It is not for the first time that Miley has tried to challenge the Instagram rules. In October last year, the singer has posted a collection of selfies. She wore a sheer white tank top that showed off her nipples. She wrote: "PS this is getting removed soon! I've been warned by the gram gods!"

In 2014, Miley lent her support to "Free The Nipple campaign," a campaign calling for desexualisation of female nipples. Showing her support to the campaign, Miley had posted a topless black-and-white photo on her Instagram page. She had captioned the post, "some lame a-- def gonna (flag) that but f--k it. #practicewhatchupreach #FreeTheNipple #FreeatSh--."

Miley's post crosses 2.5 million likes

The post has crossed 2.5 million likes. Miley boasts of 104 million followers on her Instagram page. Among those who comments included a host of celebrities including Helena Christensen, Derek Blasberg and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele.

"You're just too hot for cold New York," wrote a user. "U served so much today, I'm so proud of u ❤," added another. "I will sue Instagram if they delete this post because you are empowering women to be comfortable with their bodies," wrote another. "THIS IS WHY I LOVE YOU. UR SO ICONIC LMAOOO," chimed another.