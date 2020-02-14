The reshuffling of the cabinet has led to the appointment of a new attorney in the UK. Suella Braverman is Johnson's choice as the seniormost legal adviser to the government. The Fareham MP a former leader of backbench Tory Eurosceptics, is replacing Geoffery Cox as the Attorney General in the cabinet reshuffle. The Prime Minister is rewarding his loyalists while sacking those who defied him.

Two weeks ago the MP had published her views on the involvement of the judiciary in the politics of the country on the Conservative Home website. She stated that the courts should stay out of politics in her article and elaborated on the scenario. Upon her appointment as the new Attorney General, she thanked her predecessor and went on to say that she was honoured to be taking up the position.

Johnson has repeatedly addressed the issue of judicial interference with the politics and the Tory manifesto included the pledge to"constitution, democracy and rights commission".

Who is Suella Braverman?

Braverman's parents moved from Kenya and Mauritius to the UK in the 1960s. She was born and raised in North-west London. The 39-year-old studied law from Cambridge University, the Sorbonne and New York City University.

Braverman is trained as a barrister in London where she specialized in planning, judicial review, and immigration cases. Her growth in politics and career has been remarkable. Braverman was appointed to the attorney general's Treasury panel and has represented the government in hearings. She won her seat in the south-coast in 2015 and has campaigned for Brexit. She has also been in the chair for the European Research Group on pro-Brexit. She had a rapid growth to ministerial positions.

Although her growth was rapid in many ways it was not always a smooth sail. She was involved in controversy last year after her comment about cultural marxism. As the attorney general, she will play a detailed role in the proposed royal commission on criminal justice and the more controversial constitution, democracy, and rights commission.