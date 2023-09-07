Britney Spears Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction as Her Dress Slips Down Her Breasts While Partying in Bar in Cabo [WATCH]

Britney Spears appears to have suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as her dress slid down her chest while she was enjoying herself in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In a video that has gone viral on social media and was obtained by Page Six, the singer can be seen dancing at Baja Diablo on Sunday when one of the sleeves of her red dress slipped, nearly exposing her breast.

Despite the slip, Spears appeared unfazed by the wardrobe malfunction. She was in the company of her bodyguard and a female friend dressed much like her. The singer continued to dance without any apparent concern and casually adjusted her dress to ensure she was covered up.

Britney Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Spears completed her look with white-rimmed sunglasses and her signature choker necklace during her night out at Cabo San Lucas. She styled her hair in a relaxed messy bun.

After the video surfaced on social media on Wednesday, the 41-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed it on Instagram, expressing her embarrassment about the footage.

She explained that she had heard music and simply "walked in like a deer in headlights." Spears added that she had no knowledge that she was being recorded from multiple angles.

"I'm only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico," she continued, adding that she was now jetting off to Italy, where she hoped she could remain more anonymous.

For the past week, Spears has been enjoying her newfound single life in Mexico. She has been spotted engaging in activities such as horseback riding while topless and getting new tattoos as part of her celebrations.

Interestingly, the "Lucky" singer had visited Cabo with her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, just before their separation. Photos taken in July showed the former couple appearing less than delighted to be together in the sunshine during that time.

Life After Divorce

Asghari, 29, went on to file for divorce from Spears on Aug. 16 after a year of marriage. At the time, sources told TMZ that the separation came after Sam Asghari allegedly found out that Spears was being unfaithful with a member of their household staff.

Spears addressed their split in an Instagram post on Aug.19, writing, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together."

"Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"

Asghari also didn't sit quiet and came up with his own statement at the time, saying, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," he continued, adding a casual "s–t happens."

Asghari requested that "everyone, including the media, be kind and thoughtful" because "asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic]."

In the aftermath of their separation, Asghari unfollowed his estranged wife on social media. Following their split, there were reports that Asghari intended to give Spears space for an extended period, with a source indicating that they had already been living apart for some time when he filed for separation.

"Of course she feels let down. ... Anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for," the source explained.

"She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything. They went everywhere on [a] private jet."

"But he was not super present. You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos? He would just disappear for months to go filming [for work], and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go."

An insider reportedly dismissed claims that Asghari suspected Spears of cheating on him. He also mentioned that Asghari had been facing challenges in finding work since their separation.