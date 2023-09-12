Is Bianca Censori Pregnant? Kanye West's Wife Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Amid Massive Backlash in Italy for Flashing Flesh in Public

Is Bianca Censori pregnant with Kanye West's child? Rumors of Biance and Kanye having a new baby started to circulate after she grabbed a cushion in front of her belly. Bianca and Kanye have consistently been in the spotlight throughout their Italian holiday for their unusual and bold actions.

From nearly naked displays to being caught in a compromising position on a Venice boat, their actions have fueled a lot of speculation among fans. This time, the newlyweds were spotted leaving Da Cracco Restaurant in Milan. On this particular occasion, all attention was directed towards Bianca as she boldly wore nude stockings and a matching bra top, leaving little to the imagination.

Her Nude Look Continues

Bianca completed her outfit with clear high heels and had her short brunette hair slicked back. The unusual aspect of her attire was that the 28-year-old held a purple accent pillow in front of her belly.

Bianca held the pillow close to her exposed stomach as Kanye followed behind, dressed in an all-black ensemble.

As they made their way toward the car, both appeared serious, keeping their heads down and avoiding the cameras.

Kanye, 46, and his wife maintained the same look, with Bianca's pillow front and center, in other photos taken while they were walking around Florence,

Rumors had already been circulating about the possibility of the model being pregnant, and her effort to conceal her belly during the outing only added to the speculation.

Social Media Abuzz With Pregnancy Rumors

In fact, social media users are almost sure that Bianca is pregnant and is concealing her baby bump with the cushion. "Could you imagine how upset Kim would be if she got pregnant?" one social media user said, referring to Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 42.

"Oh she would be livid! I don't know if Ye wants more kids. But she would be incredibly livid. I think Bianca wants kids," someone else replied.

"He wants seven total so I could see it," a third person pointed out, which Kanye mentioned in a past interview.

The Donda rapper told James Corden in 2019: "I want seven kids," and added that he didn't like "going out at nighttime" but favored "being at home with my family at night as much as possible."

In addition to potentially concealing a supposed pregnancy, Bianca may also be using the pillow to avoid drawing the attention of the fashion police.

She has faced criticism from locals for her extremely revealing wardrobe choices, with many calling for authorities to intervene.

In Italy, "contrary to public decency" can result in a substantial fine ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, or even up to $10,848.

"It's surprising she hasn't been arrested. Italy is much more conservative, in this case rightly so!'" one person wrote online.

"I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don't need this pair polluting it," wrote another.

A third commented: "Completely disrespectful to a conservative catholic culture the Italians should have kicked them out."

And a fourth wrote: "It's a shame that they can't arrest her for public indecency. They look like clowns, how embarrassing."