Rick Davies: Supertramp Co-Founder and Singer Dies Aged 81 After Battle with Cancer as Tributes Pour In

Rick Davies, the legendary musician who co-founded the British rock band Supertramp, has died at the age of 81. Davies died peacefully at his home in Long Island on Friday after a long battle with cancer. Supertramp shared the heartbreaking news in a statement, offering their condolences to Rick's wife, Sue.

Davies teamed up with Roger Hodgson in 1970 to form Supertramp. A few years later, they were joined by Dougie Thomson, Bob Siebenberg, and John Helliwell, completing the band's classic lineup. From 1973 through 1983, the group performed together, creating a string of memorable hits and building their reputation as one of the defining rock acts of the era.

Death of an Icon

"The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies after a long illness. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies," the band's public statement read.

Supertramp shot to fame with timeless hits like "Give a Little Bit", "Breakfast in America", "The Logical Song", and "Take the Long Way Home." Their success earned them four Grammy nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year in 1980 for "Breakfast in America."

Two of their records even reached diamond status in Canada, cementing their place in rock history.

But the band's journey wasn't without challenges. After releasing "Famous Last Words..." in 1982, Hodgson left to pursue a solo career due to creative differences. Davies carried on with the rest of the group, and while they continued making music, reunions in the years that followed were occasional.

Their final studio album, "Slow Motion", arrived in 2002. Then, in 2015, when the band had planned a 25-date European tour, everything came to a halt after Davies was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. His illness forced the tour's cancellation, marking the end of Supertramp's live performances.

Battle With Cancer

Still, their legacy endures—through the songs that defined an era and the passion Davies poured into the music. Davies was born in Swindon, England, in 1944, and had just celebrated his 81st birthday on July 22.

Music was part of his life from an early age. He first picked up the drums before discovering his true calling with the keyboard. One of his earliest groups, Rick's Blues, even featured singer Gilbert O'Sullivan—who would go on to fame with Alone Again, Naturally—and later described Davies as a mentor who shaped his early path.

In 1969, Davies' life changed when he answered an ad and met Hodgson. The two quickly connected, forming a band called Daddy. By January 1970, the group had a new name—Supertramp—and the rest became history.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow musicians following the news of Davies' death. One longtime listener shared on X, "I'm in disbelief, grieving with all my fellow 'Trampers.'"

Composer Bear McCreary also paid tribute to the late musician, writing, "Tearfully celebrating the life and music of Supertramp's Rick Davies. A generational talent, he wrote 'Bloody Well Right,' one of the most iconic songs of the decade. Sending condolences and gratitude to his family. #RIP."