Who Was Renee Travis Baldwin? Beloved TV Hair and Makeup Artist Shot Dead by Her Own Son at Her DC Area Apartment

A beloved television hair and makeup artist was shot and killed by her own son at her home in the Washington, DC area on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Renee Travis Baldwin, 57, was reportedly shot by her son, Logan Chrisinger, 27, inside her Arlington, Virginia apartment shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Fox DC.

Baldwin was rushed to a local hospital but later died from her injuries, law enforcement said. Chrisinger stayed at the scene following the alleged murder and is now being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility. Baldwin was a celebrated hair and makeup artist and had a long career in television.

Killed by Her Own Blood

Baldwin most recently worked with Newsmax, where she showcased her skills working with anchors such as Greta Van Susteren. "What a sadness... my Newsmax make up artist of 3 ½ years, and years at @ABC @ESPN etc and a friend to all her colleagues... was murdered over the weekend," Van Susteren wrote on X.

"[S]he did my make up Friday for the show and of course I never dreamed that would be the last time I would see her," the Newsmax host concluded.

Newsmax White House producer Marisela Ramirez expressed grief over the devastating and unexpected loss, describing Baldwin as "Heaven's newest angel" in an emotional message shared on social media.

"Renee had a giving heart and a gypsy spirit but really she was a quiet warrior, supporting her family and carrying the weight of a household on her shoulders — without complaints," Ramirez wrote on X.

Tributes Pour In

Ramirez also fondly recalled Baldwin's tendency to run her fingers through clients' hair while they talked about life's challenges, noting that she cared for others "with a mother's tenderness."

Chrisinger faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.