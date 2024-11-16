Debbie Wasserman Schultz Sparks Outrage after Claiming Trump's Pick for Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Is 'Likely Russian Asset'

Debbie Wasserman Schultz sparked outrage on Friday among Tulsi Gabbard's supporters after labeling her a "likely Russian asset." Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, was nominated by Donald Trump to serve as Director of National Intelligence, after she bucked her party, as a "bunch of warmongers," and became a Republican.

Wasserman Schultz, a Democratic Congresswoman from Florida, appeared on MSNBC to denounce Trump's selection, calling Gabbard's appointment to the cabinet a major threat to national security. Wasserman Schultz was sharply critical of Gabbard's 2017 meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, noting that Gabbard had disregarded advice from the State Department, which had urged her not to meet with him.

Wasserman Schultz Warns About Gabbard

"She is considered to be essentially by most assessments a Russian asset," Wasserman Schultz said in the interview. When asked if she thought Gabbard was a Russian asset, Wasserman Schultz agreed.

"Oh yes, there's no question I consider her someone who is likely a Russian asset," she said.

Wasserman Schultz even suggested that if Gabbard were confirmed as Director of National Intelligence, she would "hold all of our most significant intelligence secrets and essentially would be a direct line to our enemies."

Gabbard has a long history with Wasserman Schultz, who served as the Democratic National Committee Chair in 2016.

Gabbard broke ranks with her party's establishment by stepping down as DNC co-chair in February 2016 to support Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, rather than backing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Gabbard Supporters Furious

Gabbard's supporters were outraged by Wasserman Schultz's accusation, pointing out that Gabbard had served in the United States military.

Gabbard dedicated over 20 years to the military, where she was deployed to Iraq as part of a media unit. "Imagine fighting for your country and then having pro-war cretins like this impugn your loyalties," journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote on social media.

"This is pure defamation and it should not go unanswered," wrote podcaster Ian Miles Cheong.

"Debbie Wasserman-Schulz claims that Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian asset," wrote Steve Gruber on social media. "Wasn't Debbie Wasserman-Schulz's personal aide outed as a Pakistani intelligence operative!"

In 2017, Imran Awan, an aide to Wasserman Schultz, was arrested while attempting to leave the country, facing accusations of trying to defraud the Congressional Federal Credit Union.

Awan eventually pleaded guilty to a separate charge of making false statements on a loan application.