Former Dem Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Announces She Is Joining Republican Party in Big Surprise to Donald Trump at His North Carolina Rally

Former Democratic Hawaiian Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has been actively campaigning for Republican candidate Donald Trump, has officially switched changed sides. Gabbard announced she is joining the Republican party on Tuesday. Addressing a large crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina, she cemented her conversion from Democrat to Republican.

"The Democrat Party has no home for people like us, but we do have a home in the Republican Party — where we are welcomed with open arms by President Trump and so many of you who love our country," Gabbard, who switched to independent in 2022, told the crowd Tuesday night at Trump's rally in Greensboro, NC, as she joined the Republican party.

Gabbard's Big Leap

"And it is because of my love for our country and specifically because of the leadership that President Trump has brought to transform the Republican Party and bring it back to the party of the people, and the party of peace, that I'm proud to stand here with you today, with President Trump, and announce that I'm joining the Republican Party," the 43-year-old continued.

"You know, I was a Democrat for over 20 years. Today's Democrat Party is completely unrecognizable, which points to the clear choice that we have in this Election Day," continued Gabbard, who is a member of Trump's transition team.

"When you look at the party of Kamala Harris, for example, she is anti-freedom. She is pro-censorship, she is pro-open borders and she is pro-war without even pretending to care about peace."

Gabbard, a veteran, criticized "warmongers" such as former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, ex-GOP Senator Liz Cheney from Wyoming, accusing them of backing Harris, 59.

She claimed they prioritize power and fueling the military-industrial complex over the well-being of the American people and the pursuit of peace.

"President Trump has pledged to end wars, not start them. And this is why, in the eyes of the Kamala Harris-Dick Cheney Democrat Party, they will do everything possible to try to destroy him," she added, accusing them of weaponizing the federal government "to try to silence him."

"This man has the courage to take them on and root out the deep rot of corruption and the swamp in Washington."

Trump Welcomes Gabbard

Trump, 78, said that Gabbard's announcement came as a surprise to him. "Wow, that was a surprise," the former president said, describing the moment as a "great honor" to have influenced Gabbard to join the ranks of the GOP.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, Gabbard is considering a potential position in Trump's administration if he secures a second term next month, as reported by The New York Post in August.

While the exact position she might pursue has not yet been determined, with more serious discussions expected after Election Day, the source noted that Gabbard has emphasized her expertise in "foreign policy."

There are 16 Electoral College votes for grabs in North Carolina in November. Trump currently holds a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the state, with less than a percentage point difference, according to the latest RealClearPolitics poll average.