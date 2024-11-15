Houston Man Charged with Killing Ex-Girlfriend at Her Workplace After She Broke Up with Him to be with Another Man

Authorities have arrested a Texas man and charged him with gunning down his ex-girlfriend earlier this week at the southwest Houston liquor store she managed.

Tikisha King, 29, was found shot to death at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Ralston Discount Liquor where she worked, KTRK reported. Investigators said King's co-worker found her body about 15 minutes later "riddled with bullets."

On Wednesday, Houston Police arrested Michael Dewayne Wilkerson, 39, and charged him with capital murder and tampering with evidence.

Police said they identified Wilkerson as a suspect after learning he had previously dated King.Attorney information for Wilkerson was not listed. He's held in jail without bond, according to court records.

"She was a hard worker. She had goals," King's friend Destiny Bradley told KTRK, adding that King had recently broken up with her boyfriend and wasn't sure how he had taken the news.

"She didn't want to be with him," Bradley said. "She had someone else she was with, so she didn't want to be with him. She just told him she didn't want to be in a relationship with him." Police did not disclose what led up to the shooting.