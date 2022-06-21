Death Threat to Adam Kinzinger: 'You will be Executed, and Your Wife and Son Will Join You in Hell'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) took to social media to share the shocking news of a death threat he had received because of his participation in the House select committee's hearing on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack.

In a twitter post, the Illinois Congressman revealed that the letter was mailed directly to his residence, addressing his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman, and threatened harm to their 5-month-old baby.

According to Kinzinger, the handwritten letter was sent from a local area and warned that the congressman "will be executed," and his wife and son will "join him in hell" too.

Speaking with George Stephanopoulos at ABC's "This Week," the congressman stated that he was not really worried about the threats addressed to him but cautioned against the possibility of "violence" in the near future.

"There's violence in the future, I'm going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently," he said.

In his tweet, the GOP member indirectly implied that the Republican National Committee is encouraging threats against lawmakers. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House Select committee and a Republican, also agrees with Kinzinger's belief, The Hill reported.

"The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth," wrote the GOP member, who is not running for reelection.

It is still unclear if the US Capitol Police is providing Kinzinger's family extra protection or is conducting an investigation into the threat letter.

According to the Washington Post, comments from former President Donald Trump have resulted in election administrators of nearly 17 states receiving similar violent threats in the months following the Capitol attack.

Expressing his concerns about the 2024 elections, Kinzinger told Stephanopoulos that the citizens need to wake up and take a stand for all the wrong that is happening right in front of their eyes.

"Wake up, America. Wake up, Republicans, because this is not going to be good for you if you think it is," he said.

His remarks came days before the House Committee was conducting the 4th hearing with focus on Trump's role in influencing state officials in the wake of the 2020 election results.