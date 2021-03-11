DC Pipe Bomb Suspect is a Female; Familiar With the Area? Speculations as FBI Releases Fresh Video

Speculations are rife about the suspect caught planting pipe bombs around Washington DC a night a before the fatal Capitol riots being a female. The conspiracy theory gained momentum after FBI released a fresh surveillance video of the suspect.

Seeking public's help in identifying the suspect FBI released fresh footage which showed the accused planting bombs at multiple sites. The newly released video shows the suspected bomber walking with a backpack and carrying what investigators believe are pipe bombs to their targets.

Fresh Footage Catches Suspect Visiting Pipe Bomb Sites

In the footage from January 5, the suspected bomber is seen standing in a residential neighborhood on South Capitol Street at 7:40 p.m. The bag was briefly placed on the ground as a man walking his dog passes by. At 7:52 p.m., the person can be seen seated on a bench in front of the DNC, where the first pipe bomb was reportedly placed under a bush. The suspect appears to zip up a bag, stand up and walk away, reported ABC News.

Sometime later at 8:14 p.m., the suspected bomber is seen in a backstreet near the RNC, where a second pipe bomb was found. Another security camera caught the bomb suspect walking in front of the Capitol Hill Club, adjacent to the RNC and less than half a block from the Cannon House Office Building.

In a statement released with the video, said FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D'Antuono said: "These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death. Our immediate goal is to identify and locate the person who placed these devices before they harm themselves or others."

Who is the Masked, Hooded Figure?

Even though there has been no official word on the identity or gender of the suspect behind placing pipe bombs at multiple locations prior to the riots, controversy pundits on the social media claimed it to be a female.

"Help the @FBI find this person. They are a bombing suspect, $100,000 reward, and this person needs to see prison. Short, with glasses, could even be a female," tweeted a user as another added, "Suspect has female gait and mannerism."

"Another thought on the DC pipe bomb suspect. The suspect placed two bombs, one at the DNC, the other at the RNC. I think the suspect is: 18-25, caucasian, female, familiar with DC area, **has a boyfriend/brother who is a right-wing extremist like the Boogaloo Bois," read another tweet.

"The DC pipe bomb suspect walks like a woman. I think you're looking for a female suspect," commented one user.

"My husband and I were watching the DC pipe bomb suspect surveillance videos @FrankFigliuzzi1 and @FBI #FBIWFO We simultaneously said the suspect walks like a female. The build, body language, gate, slight hip swagger. Could also be a teenage boy. Seems to know the area," observed another user.