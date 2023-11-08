Darlyn Morais: Brazilian Singer Dies After Being Bitten by Spider at His Home as Stepdaughter Fights for Life in Hospital

Brazilian singer Darlyn Morais died on Monday due to complications resulting from a spider bite to her face. Morais fell seriously ill after being bitten by a spider at his home in the northeastern city of Miranorte on October 31, according to a Daily Mail report.

According to Morais' wife, Jhullyenny Lisboa, his 18-year-old stepdaughter was also bitten by a spider and fell ill. She is presently hospitalized and in stable condition but is fighting for her life, as reported to the Brazilian news outlet G1. Morais' death has left the music fraternity shocked and tributes have since been pouring in from all corners.

Killed by Spider

Lisboa mentioned that Morais began to feel body fatigue, and the color of the bruise on his face started to change following the spider bite, the outlet reported. Later in the week, Morais developed allergic reactions and sought medical care at a hospital in Miranorte. He received treatment and was discharged on Friday.

"He felt weakness in his body and his face started to darken on the same day (October 31)," Lisboa said. "He went to the hospital and was admitted to Palmas General hospital this Sunday."

Doctors failed to save him and Morais was pronounced dead on Monday. However, the exact circumstances under which he died on Monday remain unclear.

Morais immersed himself into the music world at the age of 15, focusing on singing forró, a well-known music genre in Brazil's northeast region. Forró is characterized by a blend of the accordion, zabumba, and metal triangle.

His small musical ensemble consisted of just three members, which included his brother and a friend.

Gone too Soon

The band regularly performed in the state of Tocantins and also booked in the neighboring states such as Goiás, Maranhão, and Pará.

"He was always surrounded by friends and it was always a reason to celebrate for him," his cousin, Wesleya Silva, told G1.

"Always very happy and smiling with everyone around him. Owner of a giant heart, always helping the people around him," Silva added.

Morais, who had a six-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy with his wife, was reportedly planning a live show scheduled for January 2024. This show was intended to be recorded and later released on DVD, according to his friend, Samuel Zhytor, as shared with G1.

"He was always very loved here in the region,' Zhytor said. 'He always gave me a lot of opportunities inside and outside the state."