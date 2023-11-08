Nate Kuhlman: Newlywed Dies in Tragic Waterskiing Accident on Caribbean Honeymoon as Wife Left Devastated

A newlywed couple's honeymoon in the Caribbean ended in tragedy when the husband was killed in a bizarre waterskiing accident just three days after their wedding. Nate and Mariana Kuhlman of Steubenville, were married on October 28 and traveled to St. Lucia. Unfortunately, three days after their wedding, Nate died, according to a GoFundMe page.

The exact specifics of the accident remain unclear at this time. The newlywed's mother, Heather Kuhlman, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that she was flying to St Lucia after her son was "in the arms of Jesus". The groom, a newlywed, was an alum of Franciscan University in Steubenville, WFLA reported.

Killed on His Honeymoon

"Nate was a wonderful husband, friend, son, and brother in Christ," the GoFundMe page read. "He was able to thoughtfully encounter every person he met and those who had the blessing of a relationship with him would be able to tell a list of stories detailing what a fun, kind, and adventurous soul he was. Nate tragically lost his life three days after his wedding," the page further states.

"Words cannot describe the heartbreak there is for his story and for his family. We kindly ask for help to assist for funeral cost and travel of the family," it adds.

A second GoFundMe page reads, "Donations ​will help cover the expenses of last-minute plane tickets to St. Lucia and back home, immediate passport issuing, transportation, accommodations, meals, funeral arrangements, Mariana's needs, and anything else that comes up.

"Please also pray for the families, for their strength, and that God's presence fill their hearts," the fundraiser states.

The two accounts had collectively raised over $100,000 till Tuesday morning.

Family Devastated

Nate's mother, Heather Kuhlman, wrote on Facebook last week that she was en route to St. Lucia after her son had passed away, saying he was "in the arms of Jesus."

"Nate's death took all of us by surprise and just took our breath away," she wrote. "By God's grace, we are ok. It's so hard and painful, but we are walking each day one moment at a time."

Heather mentioned in her writing that her faith was providing support for her and her family during this distressing time.

"I am sad that Nathaniel is no longer here with us, but I know he is very much alive in heaven and will be praying for us," she wrote.

"Please keep us in your prayers as we bring Nate home," she added in her last post.