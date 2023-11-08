Michigan Man Who Wore Blonde Wig as Disguise to Kill Ex-Girlfriend After She Tried to End Relationship, Sentenced

A judge sentenced a Inkster man who ambushed and killed his girlfriend at Detroit Receiving Hospital after she tried to end their relationship to at least 35 years in prison, with the courtroom packed with friends and family of both sides.

Jamere Miller, 36, pleaded guilty on Oct. 10. Under the plea agreement, the first-degree murder and felony murder charges were dismissed, as well as one count of carjacking, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm.

Miller was sentenced to 35-60 years in prison on one count of second-degree murder by Wayne County Judge Kevin Cox who called the slaying a "senseless, violent killing."

"You have obviously stolen the life of someone that was very very precious to all who knew her," Cox said. "You have earned the right to be sentenced to the Department of Corrections for dozens of years."

Miller Disguised Himself with Wig, Hat, Glasses Before Fatally Shooting Her

Prosecutors say Miller fatally shot Wilson, 29, on the morning of May 13 as she was leaving her job at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Officials say Miller disguised himself with a wig, hat, and glasses and waited for Wilson to get in her car before going to the back passenger side of the vehicle and firing multiple shots.

He then got in the driver's seat of the car and fled the scene. Wilson's body was found hours later in the trunk of her car in Novi with several gunshot wounds.

Miller Had a History of Domestic Abuse

Miller was Wilson's ex-boyfriend and prosecutors said she was reportedly ending their relationship at the time of her death. Detroit Police Chief James White said Miller had a significant criminal history.

"He is a violent person. He has a significant criminal history and there is a history of domestic violence associated with that as well," White said at the time Miller was arrested. Worthy said the most dangerous and violent time for a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave.