US President Donald Trump was slammed for his fist-pumping dance moves which he performed at the end of his campaign rally in Florida. Trump's rally, which came just two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, saw his supporters cheering him as he moved on The Village People's 'YMCA'.

In a tweet, which was flagged by the microblogging site for spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19, Trump wrote that he is immune to the virus now. "A total and complete sign off from the White House doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune) and can't give it. Very nice to know !!!" Trump had tweeted.

Trump Boasts About Being Immune to COVID-19 At Rally

Addressing the massive rally in Sanford, near Orlando, Trump said that he has become immune to the virus. "I went through it and now they say I'm immune," Trump said while addressing a cheering crowd in Sanford, near Orlando.

Ever since the pandemic broke out in December last year, nearly 8 million people have been infected in US while more than 210,000 deaths have taken place due to the fatal virus.

Trump said that he doesn't mind coming in close contact with people. "One thing with me, the nice part, I went through it, now they say I'm immune. ... I feel so powerful. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys, and the beautiful women, and the — everybody. I'll just give you a big fat kiss," he told the people gathered at Orlando Sanford International Airport, according to Yahoo News.

Dancing Trump Trolled on Twitter, #TrumpGraveDancer Trends

The US President theatrical performance didn't go down well with the twitter users who lashed out at him for dancing despite so many deaths in the country due to coronavirus. "I'm an Iraq War vet & ER doctor on the frontlines of the pandemic in NYC and Arizona. My colleagues and I have seen countless people die from COVID who should be ALIVE. Trump dances on the graves of Americans that didn't have to die #TrumpGraveDancer," wrote a user.

"Trump has killed 215K Americans & hasn't: —Formed a national testing plan —Implemented a nationwide mask mandate —Expressed condolences to MILLIONS of grieving individuals He has: —Resumed rallies —Resumed downplaying the virus —Danced," wrote another.

"My cousin died today from Covid-19. He was alone in a hospital for the last 2 weeks of his life. Trump dances," said a user.

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, drew comparison between Trump and former Russian President, Boris Yeltsin. "This video reminds me of a very ill Boris Yeltsin running for reelection in 1996. Anyone else remember his dancing?" he tweeted while sharing the clip.

A lot of others also shared a clip of Trump dancing with an unidentified woman at one of Jeffery Epstein's party. Here are some of the memes related to Trump Dancing on the stage.