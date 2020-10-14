American rapper Cardi B, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday in a wild party at a strip club, accidentally uploaded a nude selfie on her social media page. The picture, which was deleted soon after, went viral with many netizens rolling out memes over the rapper's nipples.

Cardi B, who recently had a public split with estranged husband Offset, was seen reconciling with him during her birthday celebrations. Offset gifted the WAP rapper a Rolls Royce along with a huge billboard featuring a message from the couple's daughter, Kulture.

Topless Cardi B's Nipples Break Internet

The nude, which was posted on Tuesday morning, is believed to be taken right after the wild night of partying as Cardi is still seen with full make-up and the same hair do.

The image popped up on her Instagram stories. It showed a naked Cardi lying topless on a couch with bare nipples. The singer, who has over 77 million followers on the social media page, immediately removed the controversial picture.

Admitting that she was responsible for the 'accidental leak', Cardi took to twitter, stating, 'Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so fu**ing stupid and retarded? Why, why, why? 'You know what, I'm not gonna beat myself up about it. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast and then I'm gonna go to the party.'

Adding that the leaks will not affect her, the former stripper added, "I am not going to think about it... No, I won't. It is what it is. S**t happened. F**k it, it's not even the first time. 'I used to be a stripper so whatever. Ay, dios mio."

'I did not posted [sic] no story about me suing nobody ....nobody to be sued for .It was my f**k up...s**t happens," the rapper confirmed.

Twitter Flooded with Memes About Cardi B's Nip Slip

Soon after the image of the singer's bare nipples went viral, the netizens rolled out a number of memes on the nude leak. The microblogging site was also trending with hashtag Boobs Out For Cardi, which had several woman going topless to quieten the trolls shaming Cardi B for her areolas.

Replying to a user who questioned the singer why her areolas were so big, Cardi wrote, "Cause I breastfed a baby for good three months.. titties got bigger so nipples got bigger. Its okay let me know if your daddy wanna get breastfed."

