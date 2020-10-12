A viral claim stating that US President Donald Trump tweeted about his blood being a vaccine for the fatal pandemic COVID-19 is found to be fake. Recently, the microblogging site flagged Trump's tweet in which he claimed that he was immune to the virus now.

Trump and his wife Melania Trump tested positive for the virus last week. Following the positive report, Trump was shifted to Walter Reed Medical Center. Despite being COVID-19 positive Trump returned to the White House.

Is Trump's Blood a Vaccine Against COVID-19?

The viral claim emerged soon after Trump's return to the White House. The viral image of the fake tweet, supposedly posted from the President's official Twitter account, read: "My blood IS vaccine."

However, neither does the above tweet appear on Trump's timeline nor on any of the data bases. According to PolitiFact, in a post shared on Facebook, an additional image of the same tweet was posted to make it appear like it was blocked by the micro-blogging site. The first image looks like a tweet from the president at 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 5. "My blood IS the vaccine!!!!!" The second image shows a screenshot of four tweets from Trump with the fifth tweet being removed. The message reads, "This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules," reported the outlet.

Recently, Trump tweeted: "A total and complete sign off from the White House doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune) and can't give it. Very nice to know !!!"

However, Twitter flagged the post stating that it violated the rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.

Twitter Comes With Memes on Trump

Despite the claim being fake, social media users wasted no time in creating hilarious memes on the US President. Mocking Trump for his boisterous claims, Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro had tweeted: "You think 2020 has seen its biggest twist? Wait until Trump develops the anti-covid serum using his own antibodies like Will Smith in 'I Am Legend,' and then wins 50 states."

"Mr crazy pants we just know it won't be good I get scared sometimes tbh that tweet twitter took down of Trump saying his blood is the vaccine that's a definite sign of a mad man losing his mind utterly and completely lost he'll try & take us down W/him," wrote a Twitter user.

"Does anyone know what the deal was with that tweet from trump yesterday.? It may have been a fake? Tweet from his verified account stating "My blood is the vaccine" !!!.. Both the original and screenshot have disappeared," tweeted another.