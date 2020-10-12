A 22-year-old pregnant Reagan Hancock and her unborn child were killed after a woman forcibly cut the foetus out of her womb. The horrific incident took place at Hancock's home in New Boston, Bowie county.

The police have arrested the suspected woman, whose name wasn't revealed. The woman was arrested from Oklahoma, where she fled after committing the heinous crime.

Murderer Takes Unborn Foetus to Hospital

The woman was charged with kidnapping and the murdering an unborn child. Hancock was seven and half months pregnant. According to KLTV, the woman, after slicing Hancock's womb and taking out the foetus, took it to a hospital in Idabel, where it died.

"The child did not survive. At the request of the New Boston Police Department, the Texas Rangers are now investigating," cops said.

The Daily Mail reported that in subsequent posts on social media, Hancock's family members revealed that the murderer was her close friend whom she trusted greatly. A PayPal fund set up for the murdered woman states that Hancock 'and her unborn baby were selfishly killed by someone Reagan considered a friend.'

Mother Calls Murderer a 'Satan in Flesh'

Hancock married Homer in 2019 and the couple has a three-year-old daughter. She was planning to name her second child, a girl, Braxlynn Sage. In a gut-wrenching post on social media, Hancock's mother, Jessica Brookes, who found her dead body, wrote: "I am begging for prayers without ceasing for our family. Our beautiful daughter Reagan Hancock and her precious unborn baby girl Braxlynn were murdered yesterday by Satan in the flesh."

"I found her and Marcus and Chris were on scene right after me. Our family, friends, & community are rocked to the core! Our Reagan was one of the most precious people you would ever meet. God please save us from this hurt we have," she went on to add.

In a Facebook post made on August 6, Hancock, while sharing the ultrasound images of the unborn child, wrote: "Some of you know, some of you dont... but we are having another SWEET BABYGIRL come november the 10th (give or take). She already acts like her daddy & big sister. We cannot wait for our Braxlynn Sage to be here. Daddy is definitely out numbered.."

Fleeing Murderer Told Cops She Gave Birth To the Child

True Crime Society and several social media posts identified the suspect as Taylor Morton, a 27-year-old hailing from Simms, Texas. In its report, Heavy reported that the woman was speeding near DeKalb when she was stopped by a Texas trooper at 10 a.m. on Friday.

On being questioned, she said that she "had just given birth and her newborn baby, which was in the car, was not breathing." The trooper tried to perform CPR but could not revive the baby and called for an ambulance. She was taken to McCurtain Memorial, where "a doctor ... knew very quickly that she had not given birth."

The woman was arrested when the news of the murder was made public around 1.pm. According to the outlet, the woman reportedly confessed to the murder and kidnapping, telling officers she told her boyfriend that she was pregnant in February and they even had a gender reveal party.