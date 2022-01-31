Crypto Analyst Claims Robinhood Has No Plans to Add Shiba Inu Coin; Here's The Truth

Ever since the inception of Shiba Inu in the cryptocurrency market, the Shiba Inu team has been burning the midnight oil to broaden opportunities in the SHIB ecosystem, especially when it comes to accessibility of the meme token on popular crypto trading platforms. Shiba Inu traders have been eagerly waiting for Robinhood to list SHIB. However, many obstacles have been delaying Shiba Inu-Robinhood listing.

While demand for listing Shiba Inu on Robinhood is getting louder each day, crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace, in his latest Twitter post, has claimed that Robinhood CEO has said they have no plans to add Shiba Inu Coin, which may or may not be the truth. Wallace also said that it could mean they are about to go all-in on helping Dogecoin, which is a competitor of SHIB in the growing crypto space.

What Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Said About Cryptocurrency Listing

However, in a recent interview, the CEO of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, was asked if the crypto trading platform plans to list more cryptocurrencies. Without mentioning Shiba Inu in his answer, Tenev said, "So we've been hearing from customers loudly. We know they want more cryptocurrencies on the platform, and we've actually been proactively engaging with regulators."

Robinhood's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jason Warnick had also spoken at length about the future prospects and listings on the popular crypto exchange platform. Warnick said that though they are aware of the huge demand from Shiba Inu traders, it's a highly regulated industry and they think it's important to get a bit more clarity from regulators before onboarding any more cryptos on its exchange platform.

The CEO also confirmed that RH is cautious with its moves as it does not want any kind of disputes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Will Robinhood List Shiba Inu Next Month?

Earlier, Zero Hedge, which is a political news website, claimed that Robinhood will list SHIB in February 2022 and added that the platform is about 6 months too late on deciding to list SHIB.

"SHIBA INU ROBINHOOD LISTING SAID TO COME AS EARLY IN FEB. This is about 6 months too late," the tweet on the official handle read.

Current Price of Shiba Inu Coin

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.0000206, which is down by 6.30% in a 24-hour period with a market cap of $11,294,384,845, according to CoinMarketCap.