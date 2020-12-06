After a disappointing start to the Australian series, the Indian team bounced back in style by winning the 3rd ODI and the 1st T20 match although it lost the ODI series to the home team 2-1. The Virat Kohli-led team is now facing the hosts at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, 6 December in the 2nd T20 match.

The Indian side started off the Australia series with a back-to-back loss to the home side in the ODI series but managed to register its first victory in the third match. This lifted the team's spirits as it took on the hosts in the first T20, two days ago.

The Indian team was struggling in the match at some point, but Ravindra Jadeja's impressive knock helped the visitors to put a decent total on board. However, the brilliant bowling from the team secured an 11-run win for Virat Kohli's team.

In the second match, the visitors will be looking forward to beating the home side in its den.

Possible 11 for Team India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey/ Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah/Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Possible 11 for Team Australia: Aaron Finch/D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson/Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 11.40 am (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus (timings: 22.30 ET. ). It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.