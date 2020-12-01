South Africa will be facing England in the third and final match of the three-match T20 series on Tuesday, 1 December. With the visitors winning the first two matches, the host needs to win the final match to regain some pride, while the visitors will be eyeing for a whitewash, thereby continuing their winning streak.

In the first match, South Africa lost despite putting a solid totalcof 179 runs on board. The English side managed to win by five wickets with four balls to spare. In the second encounter, the hosts could not put a big total on board at the bowler-friendly wicket at Boland Park as it scored 146 runs for the loss of six wickets, but the visitors chased the score with four wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

Having lost back-to-back matches in its home, South Africa is clearly not in a frame state of mind, but it is important for the Proteas to bounce back since the 50-over series will begin immediately after the T20 series.

The third T20 match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Umpires: Bongani Jele and Allagudien Paleker.

Possible Playing 11 for South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt, wk), Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen/Jon-Jon Smuts, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi/Beuran Hendricks/Lutho Sipamla, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Possible Playing 11 for England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), DawidWhere to Watch the Match RSA vs England in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live.

Where to Watch the Match England vs South Africa in South Africa, the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.

Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be streamed live in Canada and the US by Willow TV.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka. Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.