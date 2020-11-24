Indian cricket team is set for its first major tournament since March 2020 as Virat Kohli-led side will face Australia in ODI, T20, and test series in the next two months. The tour will officially commence with the limited over match on Friday, 27 November, which will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The visiting team will be playing two ODI matches in a matter of five days following which the two countries will lock horns in the T20 ODI series and four test matches.

India has traveled to Australia with 30 players of ODI, T20, and Test squads. The players are under 14-day mandatory quarantine in Sydney.

Except for the IPL, the Indian players have not played any major tournament since March, while Australia has played a full-fledged tournament (3 ODIs and 3 T20 matches) against England in England in September.

The last time India visited Australia, the Virat Kohli-captained side had created history by beating Australia in its den in the test series and ODI series. The visitors will be looking forward to repeating the same performance.

Whereas Australia will be looking forward to erasing those memories with a better performance. The reentry of Steve Smith and David Warner, who were facing one-year suspension over ball-tampering row, into the squad has come as a shot in the arm for the Aussie side.

Full Match Schedule:

India Vs Australia ODI Schedule

Timings: 9.10 am IST

Matches Date Venue 1st ODI 27 November Sydney Cricket Ground 2nd ODI 29 November Sydney Cricket Ground 3rd ODI 02 December Manuka Oval, Canberra

India vs Australia T20 Fixtures

Timings: 1.40 pm

Matches Date Venue First T20I 4-Dec Manuka Oval, Canberra Second T20I 6-Dec Drummoyne Oval, Sydney Third T20I 8-Dec Sydney Cricket ground

Test Matches:

Ind Vs Aus Test Matches full schedule

