One of the top-rated dramas Crash Landing On You is all set to air final episodes this week. With little time left between Ri Jeong Heok (Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), is it game over for the couple? Here is a spoiler of the final episodes.

The episodes of tvN's Crash Landing On You are slated to be aired on February 15 and 16. Currently, Ri Jeong Hyeok is a step away from arresting the villain Cho Chul Gang, ending his purpose of being in South Korea. A citizen of North Korea, his illegal stay in South Korea might end with arresting of Gang. Will Se Ri go to North Korea? How will the relationship between the couple from rival countries end or bloom is the question.

Crash Landing On You had a viewership more than 17 percent last week

In the recently released sneak peek into the tvN's series, a picture of Jeong Hyeok and Se Ri sitting across each other from a table with an anxious look and teary eyes has been revealed. The picture has left fans of one of the highest-rated dramas waiting for the episodes to air. Usually, the Kdramas end with protagonists coming together at the end. But fans are wondering how a man from North Korea will still continue his relationship with the girl from South Korea in more situations adverse than favourable to the couple.

Last week Crash Landing On You was dubbed as the highest-rated series across all channels with more than 17 percent viewership. In addition, the drama also was featured in the number 1 spot in the most buzzworthy drama. Accordingly, Hyun Bin was declared No 1 and Son Ye Jin No 2 actors in the list of most buzzworthy actors.

SBS's "Stove League" was the second most buzzworthy drama followed by JTBC's "Itaewon Class" and SBS's "Dr Romantic 2" in the third and fourth spots respectively. According to Soompi, Crash Landing on You garnered 30.74 percent viewership followed by Stove League with 16.88 percent, Itaewon Class with 14.7 percent and Dr Romantic 2 with 11.04 percent viewership.