The next episode of Itaewon Class is due on February 7 and here is a spoiler. The first meeting between Park Seo-joon playing Park Saeroyi and Kim Da-mi playing Jo Yi Seo will be an impressive one. The Itaewon Class opened to positive reviews on January 31. With two episodes aired, the lead characters are yet to see eye to eye.

As per the pictures released on the Instagram page of Itaewon Class, one can get a glimpse into how Saeroyi meets Ji Yi Seo. The first picture shows Ji Yi Seo falling on a mascot on a road. In the second picture, both meet for the first time where it is revealed that Saeroyi was the mascot.

Third picture reveals Saeroyi stopping Ji Yi Seo from getting into the cab

But the best of all is the third picture where Saeroyi stops Ji Yi Seo from getting into the cab. The look on Saeroyi's face is immense, making it look like the first meeting that kicked off with a disastrous start was necessary to build the intensity between the lead roles.

The next two episodes will be aired on February 7 and the following day. The first two episodes have crossed the 5 percent mark and the rating is expected to shoot up with the impressive meeting of the protagonists. Itaewon Class is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. Yoo Jae-myung and Kwon-Nara also play major roles in the series.

Park Seo-joon's latest drama is Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class is Park Seo-joon's latest drama after the popular series What's Wrong with Secretary Kim played opposite Park Min-Yong. In 2019, he was busy shooting for the film "The Divine Fury." Kim Da-mi is known for her performance in the "The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion," that was released in 2018.

Itaewon Class is a 16-episode drama where Park Seo-joon (Saeroyi) is seen as the man who stands by principles even in front of powerful bullies. He is impressed by Itaewon and wants to start his life anew after spending years in jail for attempted murder. Itaewon Class is a story of youths who fight for the right and join hands in defeating the anti-social elements.