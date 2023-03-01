Crash Course in Romance Episode 15 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Crash Course in Romance episode 15 will air on tvN Saturday, March 4, at 9.10 pm KST. The chapter will continue to focus on serial killer Ji Dong Hee and his relationship with star teacher Choi Chi Yeol. People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode on tvN this Saturday.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the second last episode of this romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on Netflix.

With just an episode left before the finale, the followers of Crash Course in Romance eagerly wait for episode 15. The chapter will follow Dong Hee as he executes his next plan. The serial killer seems to have set his mind on the next target. It could be Chi Yeol.

Dong Hee was furious with Chi Yeol after he got fired. He went to his room and read the last few things his sister penned down before she committed suicide. The message was only trustworthy adult she met was Chi Yeol. After reading it, Dong Hee said he also has the same impression, but that person has changed.

"He abandoned me and did not remember you any longer," the serial killer said in episode 14.

The Revenge

Dong Hee might decide to take his revenge. He may try to kill Chi Yeol. Detective Bae is in search of the serial killer. His investigation leads him to Jeong Su Hyeon's brother. The detective may identify that Dong Hee is the person he has been searching for all these years. He could reach out on time to help the star teacher when his manager tries to kill him.

Dong Hee might go behind bars in the penultimate episode. Hae Yi could wake up from the coma after the serial killer gets arrested. She would be a strong witness who may help the investigation officers.

The Big Decision

The high-schooler may have to make a big decision in the penultimate episode. Hae Yi's mother is back in town for some unknown reasons. She may want to take her daughter to Japan with her. Nam Haeng Sun cannot stop her sister from taking Hae Yi. Now, everybody knows that she is the high-schooler's aunt.

But Hae Yi may decide to stay back because she never liked her mother. She enjoyed time with her friends and family. The high-schooler might not be interested in moving to another city when her best friend is struggling. She could stay back and help Lee Sun Jae to focus on his studies.

