Crash Course in Romance Actress Jeon Do Yeon to Reunite with Director Oh Seung Wook

South Korean actress Jeon Do Yeon, who received love from K-drama fans across the globe for portraying young businesswoman Nam Haeng Sun in the tvN drama Crash Course in Romance, might reunite with director Oh Seung Wook for a movie. She received an offer for the role of a former police officer in the new film Revolver.

The movie revolves around the life of a former police officer. She focused on her only goal. Do Yeon could portray the female role in the film. Industry insiders shared actress would feature as the lead in the big-screen project. But her agency stated that she is reviewing the offer.

"Jeon Do Yeon was offered [a role in] the film Revolver, and she is currently reviewing [the offer]," Management SOOP shared.

If the Crash Course in Romance actress takes up this role, she will reunite with director Oh Seung Wook. She worked with the director during the film, The Shameless, released in 2015.

Crash Course in Romance Spoilers

Do Yeon recently captured the attention of several K-drama fans through the portrayal of former national athlete Nam Haeng Sun in the tvN drama Crash Course in Romance. The mini-series is only a week away from its ending since episode 16 is scheduled to air on March 5.

The romantic comedy-drama revolved around the complicated relationship between a star teacher and a former national athlete. It also focussed on a serial killer who has been killing people with metal balls. Star teacher Choi Chi Yeol's manager Ji Dong Hee was introduced as the killer in episode 12. Dong Hee did not like to see the star teacher getting close to the young businesswoman. So, he decided to get rid of her.

The mini-series will return with a new episode on Saturday, February 26, at 9.10 pm KST. Episode 13 will feature a heated argument between Haeng Sun and Dong Hee. The young businesswoman will know how much her boyfriend's manager hates her. She would confront him about his wrongdoings. The followers of this K-drama are curious to know what lies ahead for Haeng Sun and Dong Hee.

Watch Crash Course in Romance episode 13 on tvN Saturday, February 26, at 9.10 pm KST. International K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK can watch the chapter with subtitles on Netflix.