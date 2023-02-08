Crash Course in Romance Ending, Episode 16 (Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Crash Course in Romance ending is sure to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected plot twists when it airs on tvN Sunday, March 5, at 9.10 pm KST. K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the finale with subtitles on Netflix.

Episode 16 will continue to focus on the relationship between Nam Haeng Sun and Choi Chi Yeol while unfolding the mystery behind metal ball attacks. The bittersweet romance between the star teacher and the former national athlete surprised several people around them. It remains to be seen if they will get their happy ending toward the end of the story.

The finale of Crash Course in Romance would answer all the big questions in the story, including the real identity of the metal ball killer. K-drama fans have already started guessing the possible ending. According to some fans, Chi Yeol's manager Ji Dong Hee would be the secret killer. A few others believe that Lee Seon Jae's older brother Lee Hee Jae is the metal ball attacker.

Plot Speculations by Fans

Because Chi Yeol showed the younger brother kindness at a time when his mother would not (see the funeral scene), I feel like Ji is the younger brother and stays by Chiyeol's side to help and protect him. He is the only loyal one of his staff after all who doesn't badmouth him.

What if Mr. Ji is the killer & Sunjae's brother is just investigating it bcoz he accidentally came across it?

I think Sunjae's brother's fav teacher was Chiyeol and that his words had convinced him to miss his csat (unintentionally probably). Sunjae's brother became obsessed with him and hurts anyone who hates him, which explains why he attacks the shop in the beginning episodes

Remember Mr ji wearing this black hoodie to the volleyball game? it's sus how every time someone is rude or planning against chi yeol. The attacks happen to them that could only happen when someone close to Choi chi knows abt it too so yes he might be the younger brother

I guess Sunjea's bro saw 1 of the crimes done by that culprit I don't think he's the 1 doing all of this cuz he looks traumatized & depressed + his assistant gives me the vibes of a culprit, it feels like he's the girl whom suicide brother but I don't think he's the 1 too!

In my opinion, sung hui is the only one who takes the metal ball, about him searching for how to buy them maybe just wants to know how people get those things. My biggest sus still goes to Mr. Ji. I don't know why, I just feel that way :)

Crash Course in Romance Spoilers

Almost everybody in the story finds out about the relationship between Nam Haeng Sun and Choi Chi Yeol. The onscreen couple and their loved ones could face some unexpected challenges due to it. It remains to be seen how the two will deal with the problems in the upcoming episodes.

Watch Crash Course in Romance every Saturday and Sunday on tvN at 9.10 pm KST.