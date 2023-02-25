Crash Course in Romance Episode 14: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Crash Course in Romance episode 14 will air on tvN Sunday, February 26, at 9.10 pm KST. The chapter will continue to focus on the onscreen romance between Choi Chi Yeol and Nam Haeng Sun. Chi Yeol is head over heels for Haeng Sun in the promotional stills released by the producers recently.

People in South Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this romantic comedy-drama on tvN Sunday, February 26, at 9.10 pm KST. The followers of this mini-series from countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Philippines, Thailand, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

Ahead of the episode 14 telecast, the production team released several promotional stills of Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon as Chi Yeol and Haeng Sun. The images feature a scene from the young businesswoman's house. The star teacher visits his girlfriend late at night. She curiously looks at him to know the reason behind his unexpected arrival. Chi Yeol responds to Haeng Sun's curious look with a cute smile.

Crash Course in Romance Episode 14 Spoilers

According to the production team, the K-drama will continue to focus on the romantic relationship between Haeng Sun and Chi Yeol. The producers asked the viewers to watch the upcoming episode with anticipation and interest.

"The scene in these stills is a scene that was filmed happily, with everyone laughing even as we were filming. The sweet and heartwarming love story between Haeng Sun and Chi Yeol, which has a feeling and color unique to Crash Course in Romance as it warms viewers' hearts, will continue [in the coming episodes]. Please show lots of anticipation and interest," the producers shared.

Episode 13 focused on the ill-fated relationship between Haeng Sun and Dong Hee. The former national athlete learnt a lot about her boyfriend's manager. It remains to be seen if Dong Hee will go behind the bars because of Haeng Sun.

